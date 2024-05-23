Acute water shortage in Delhi due to AAP's inefficiency, unpreparedness: BJP

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday said the allegation raised by Water Minister Atishi about the Haryana government deliberately stopping Yamuna water supply to the national capital is a 'blatant lie'.

In a press conference, Sachdeva alleged that the "acute" water shortage faced by the people of Delhi during summers, is "solely because of ineptness, inefficiency and unpreparedness of the Aam Aadmi Party government" He said that the allegations made by the Water Minister Atishi of deliberate stoppage of supply from Haryana is a "blatant lie to mislead the people".

He also highlighted the Delhi Jal Board data and said that the city, from May 14 to 21, has been producing far more water than its installed water production capacity of 956 MGD.

"Every year, the government, under the direct supervision of the chief minister, holds rounds of meetings to prepare a summer action plan for dealing with the water crisis and availability during the summers." He added, that the first meeting takes place in late March and the summer action plan is finalized by late April when temperatures begin to rise.

Additionally, he said the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant, capable of producing 131 MGD, is operating below capacity at 113.48 MGD due to insufficient water in its pondage area.

This shortage is because desilting of the pond, a yearly exercise until 2013, has not been done for 12 years, reducing the reservoir capacity by over 90 per cent, he added. PTI NSM HIG HIG