Adani defamation case: Delhi court to hear Thakurta’s plea on Sep 23

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) A Delhi court on Monday transferred the appeal of journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta to the district court which on September 23 hear the case.

The same court will be hearing the appeal which had on September 18 set aside an order asking four journalists to take down alleged defamatory content against Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL).

District judge Sunil Chaudhary said as the judge had already heard the appeal by four other journalists and passed an order, it would be appropriate to transfer a similar appeal.

The matter will be heard by district judge Ashish Aggarwal on September 23.

On September 18, judge Aggarwal set aside the civil judge’s order, saying the effect of the removal of the articles by an ad interim ex parte order was "sweeping" and it had the "effect of decreeing the suit itself without a trial".

Acting on AEL's defamation complaint, a civil judge on September 6 directed 10 defendants to take down the contentious material, like articles and social media posts, already published on various platforms, including websites, within a stipulated period.

The defendants in the case are Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Ravi Nair, Abir Dasgupta, Ayaskanta Das, Ayush Joshi, Bob Brown Foundation, Dreamscape Network International Private Limited, Getup Limited, Domain Directors Private Limited trading as Instra and John Doe.