Adani Defence & Aerospace, DRDO Unveil India’s Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System

Bengaluru: Adani Defence and Aerospace in collaboration with DRDO unveiled India's Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System at Aero India here on Tuesday.

Dr B K Das, Director General (Electronics & Communication Systems) of DRDO launched the platform in the presence of defence experts, and industry partners.

According to the company, this state-of-the-art system marks a significant step in enhancing India's defence preparedness against evolving aerial threats.

With the increasing use of drones in modern warfare for both reconnaissance and offensive operations, the need for a robust anti-drone mechanism has become imperative.

"The Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System ensures long-range protection, agility, and precision, making it a formidable asset for modern defence forces.

It offers seamless protection through advanced sensor capabilities, including automatic detection, classification, and neutralisation of drones," it said in a statement.

According to the statement, Integrated onto a single 4x4 vehicle, the system provides a highly mobile, agile, reliable, and self-sufficient counter-drone solution.

It features a high-energy laser system for precise drone neutralization, a 7.62 mm gun for aerial threat engagement, and advanced radar, SIGINT, electro-optical sensors, and jammers for real-time target acquisition, tracking, and neutralisation within a range of 10 km.

The integration of multiple counter-drone technologies into a single platform ensures rapid response and operational flexibility, making it a critical asset for securing India's defence infrastructure.

Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace said, "This unveiling is a testament to the success of India's defence innovation ecosystem, driven by DRDO's world-class R&D and the Transfer of Technology (ToT) framework.

Adani Defence and Aerospace is proud to translate DRDO's cutting-edge technology into an operationally ready solution that strengthens our armed forces' ability to counter evolving drone threats."

"By leveraging our advanced manufacturing capabilities, we are committed to ensuring that our armed forces have access to the most advanced, indigenous defence technologies to safeguard the nation's strategic interests," he said.

According to Dr B K. Das, the introduction of this System is a crucial step in enhancing India's defence preparedness against asymmetric threats. This system integrates multiple counter-drone technologies into a highly mobile platform ensuring rapid response and operational flexibility.

"DRDO remains committed to developing indigenous, next-generation solutions in collaboration with the Indian industry to strengthen national security.

We are confident that this system will play a pivotal role in securing key defence and civilian asset," he added.