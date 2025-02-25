Adani Group to invest Rs 50,000 crore in Assam across various sectors

Guwahati: Adani Group chief Gautam Adani on Tuesday said his conglomerate will invest Rs 50,000 crore across various sectors in Assam.

Addressing the inaugural function of the Advantage Assam summit here, he said the group is committed to investing more in the future for the development of the state and the northeastern region.

"We are eager to be a part of the progress story of Assam. We will invest Rs 50,000 crore in Assam," he said.

The investment will span across areas such as the development of airports, aerocity, city gas distribution network, power transmission, cement and road construction, he said.

"Assam is in a position to drive growth. And this is our commitment and vision to make way for us and the state," he added.