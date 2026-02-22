Adani pays obeisance at Baba Baidyanath temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar; to review 2 power projects

Ranchi, Feb 22 (PTI) Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Sunday paid obeisance at the Baba Baidyanath temple in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district.

Adani arrived in the temple town amid tight security and proceeded directly to the sanctum sanctorum to perform rituals at the ‘jyotirlinga’.

A team of priests assisted the industrialist in the rituals, which included offerings of bel leaves, sacred water, and chanting of Vedic mantras.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the temple, Adani said he prayed for the prosperity and well-being of the nation.

“It was a long-pending desire to pray at Babadham," he said.

Baidyanath Dham, located in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district, is one of the most significant pilgrimage destinations in eastern India that witnesses lakhs of devotees, especially during the holy month of ‘Shravan’.

An Adani group spokesperson said the industrialist is scheduled to hold a review meeting with officials of the company's 1,600 MW (2 x 800 MW) ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Godda.

Adani will also visit Pirpainti in Bhagalpur district of Bihar to oversee progress of the 2,400 MW (3 x 800 MW) greenfield ultra-super critical plant to be set up there.

Adani Power (APL), the counry's largest private sector thermal power generator, in August last year received a Letter of Award (LoA) for a 25-year, long-term procurement of electricity from the Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd. (BSPGCL). PTI NAM RBT