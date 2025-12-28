Adani's journey is inspiration to hardworking youth: Pawar

Baramati, Dec 28 (PTI) NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said industrialist Gautam Adani's journey serves as an inspiration to hardworking youth who dream big.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Sharadchandra Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence in Baramati in Pune district.

The centre of excellence, funded by the Adani Group chairman, has been established under Vidya Pratishthan, the educational institute governed by the Pawar family.

Sharad Pawar said Adani came from the drought-prone district of Banaskantha in Gujarat, and he arrived in Mumbai and started from scratch, and today, his business is spread across 23 states.

"Adani's journey is an inspiration to hardworking youth who dream big," he said.

Describing Sharad Pawar as his mentor, Adani said the veteran politician has blended ground realities with the national agenda.

"Baramati is a symbol of transformation and limitless potential made possible due to his visionary leadership," he said.

Sharad Pawar, Baramati MP Supriya Sule, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his wife and Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar and other members of the extended Pawar family were present on the occasion.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar and Yugendra Pawar, who is the treasurer of Vidya Pratisthan, were present.

Adani had visited Baramati, the home turf of the Pawar family, in 2022 to attend the inauguration of the Science and Innovation Activity Centre in the town, about 110 km from Pune. The relationship between Pawar and Adani goes back nearly two decades. PTI COR MR ARU