Adaptive reuse, public-private synergy can drive heritage conservation: Report

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Emphasising that heritage conservation must be seen as both a "moral obligation and a strategic investment'', a new report has pitched for greater synergy between public and private sectors, and use of digital technology to drive preservation efforts.

Jointly made by a leading business chamber and a global consultancy firm, it has also recommended "adaptive reuse" of old buildings through PPP model and "CSR funding" for heritage conservation.

The report -- 'Building Public-Private Synergies for Heritage Conservation' -- was released at an international heritage tourism conclave held on the premises of the iconic Lukshmi Vilas Palace in Gujarat's Vadodara on July 25.

Tourism, conservation and industry experts gathered at the conclave and deliberated on leveraging India's rich heritage for economic revitalisation, community development, and cultural continuity.

"Heritage conservation must be seen seen as both a moral obligation and a strategic investment, where country's heritage could be transformed from static monuments to vibrant and living symbols of identity, enabling it to continue inspiring and enriching future generations," the 28-page report says.

It also cited some successful conservation projects in various parts of India, as well as well-known preservation models in the UK, Spain, Italy and other countries.

The report, jointly made by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) and KPMG in India, stresses that heritage conservation in India is "at its defining moment".

It must be recognised that the 'cultural landscape' around a heritage site is "critical for the interpretation of the site and its built heritage", and thus is very much its integral part.

Owing to its importance and nature of role in serving as a record for future generations, it becomes imperative to preserve this history and culture, hence requires time-to-time conservation, it says.

The report through succinct examples underlines that heritage conservation means all the processes of looking after a place to retain its historical, architectural, aesthetic, cultural significance and includes maintenance, preservation, restoration, reconstruction and adoption or a combination of more than one of these.

It also lays emphasis on adaptive reuse of heritage buildings as cafes, museums, galleries or other cultural spaces, and creating synergy through public-private-partnership (PPP) models, citing the case study of Uttar Pradesh.

Besides, the report also recommends funding through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and underlines coupling it with community outreach for best results.

The report acknowledges the role of technology in this sector, and pitched for using Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) for immersive storytelling and smart management tools for visitors' analysis and climate-responsive monitoring.

On digital preservation, it emphasised on using technology to document, conserve and promote heritage and create inventories, especially for sites vulnerable to climate threats or human conflict.

It also pitched for combining state and private funds to increase the overall funding available for heritage conservation projects.

By combining state and private funds, heritage conservation projects can "reduce their dependence on a single funding source", access a wider range of resources, expertise, this ensuring greater financial stability and sustainability of conservation efforts.

As travellers increasingly seek authentic, immersive experiences, heritage tourism has emerged as a "cornerstone of cultural identity, community empowerment, and regional branding, the report says.

India, with its vast inventory of monuments, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, historic towns, palaces, forts, and intangible traditions, is "uniquely positioned to lead this space".

India is endowed with iconic sites such as the Taj Mahal, Red Fort, Humayun's Tomb, ruins of old Nalanda university, ancient temples, medieval tombs and colonial-era structure and relics, which draw both awe and interest and intrigue among travellers.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India's annual report (2022), cultural and heritage tourism is an important and evolving concept within India's total tourism economy, with growth potential fuelled by rising domestic demand and international interest in India's civilisation legacy, the report says.

Citing a 2024 report, it further says that India's heritage tourism market is projected to reach USD 57.14 billion by 2033, driven by its rich cultural diversity, along with rising global interest in spiritual and experience travel, boosting domestic and international tourist inflow.

The PHDCCI-KPMG report also cites some of the challenges facing efforts for heritage conservation, such as inadequate funding which can lead to neglect, deterioration, and loss of heritage sites; lack of technical expertise; insufficient community engagement; and maintenance challenges.

The other factor is complexity of heritage projects. Heritage assets are often complex and multi-faceted. The complexity of such assets can make it challenging to develop effective conservation strategies. PTI KND MNK MNK