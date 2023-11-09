ADB delegation calls on Sikkim Chief Minister

Gangtok, Nov 9 (PTI) An Asian Development Bank (ADB) team led by Emma Frances Marsden on Thursday called on Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang at his official residence here, an official said.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the Sikkim Power Sector Development Project (SPSDP) being financed by the ADB.

The chief minister expressed support for the project and said that it will bring substantial benefits to the region.

The SSPSDP is aimed at augmenting infrastructure for power distribution in Sikkim by 2025, the deadline of completing the project at the cost of 165 million dollar to be financed by the ADB, the official said. PTI KDK RG