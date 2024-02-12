ADB to give Rs 4k loan to improve medical facilities: Maharashtra CM

Thane, Feb 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said the Asian Development Bank will provide loan of Rs 4,000 crore to improve medical facilities in the state.

He also said his government aimed to start a medical college and super speciality hospital in every district.

Shinde hailed the cash hospitalisation system prevalent in Thane and said he would take efforts to replicate it across the state.

He was speaking after inaugurating a super speciality hospital in Ulhasnagar in the district.

Shinde also said he had carried out the "biggest surgery in the state" as everything was in a bad state, a reference to his rebellion in June 2022 which brought down the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. PTI COR BNM