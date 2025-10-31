Add caste column in SIR to establish a state rooted in social justice: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Oct 31 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday demanded that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh should also include a column for collecting caste data, calling it a necessary step toward ensuring social justice and effective policy-making.

Speaking at a press conference at the party headquarters here, Yadav said that while government officials are visiting households to verify voter details during the SIR exercise, it was a good opportunity to gather "primary caste data".

"When such a large exercise is already underway, with officials visiting every house to update voter lists, only one additional column needs to be added for caste details.

"Even if not a full-fledged caste census, a primary caste enumeration can be done," Yadav said during a programme held to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The former state chief minister added that such data would help in forming future public policies and ensure that welfare schemes reach all sections of society equally.

"Because we have to frame policies for the future, to make people economically and socially equal, this data will help establish a state based on social justice," he said.

Yadav lauded B R Ambedkar and the Mandal Commission report, saying their contribution to uplift society was historic.

"If this column is added during the SIR and caste enumeration takes place, it will make it easier for us to establish a state rooted in social justice," he added, expressing hope that the government would accept the suggestion." PTI KIS APL APL SKY SKY