Additional assistance granted to Arunachal beyond central scheme allocations: Oram to Guv

Itanagar, Dec 26 (PTI) Union Minister Jual Oram on Thursday apprised Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik of additional assistance granted to the state beyond the allocation under the central schemes.

Advertisment

During a meeting with the governor at Raj Bhawan here, Oram, the tribal affairs minister, said the central assistance is being sponsored by 17 ministries, including housing, health, education, telecommunication and sports.

The minister and the governor discussed welfare measures for the tribal communities of the state, a Raj Bhawan communiqué said.

During the meeting, Parnaik stressed the need for a more targeted approach to achieve integrated socio-economic development in the state.

Advertisment

The governor also advocated special central assistance to address critical gaps in key sectors such as education, health, agriculture, skill development, employment, and income generation.

Parnaik requested the minister for the establishment of additional Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in the state to provide quality education in remote areas.

He said that these schools would equip students with the foundation to pursue higher and professional education, opening pathways to diverse employment opportunities.

Advertisment

Highlighting the achievements of tribal children from Arunachal Pradesh in various sports disciplines, the governor urged the minister for the establishment of a centre of excellence for sports in the state.

He said that with state-of-the-art facilities, advanced equipment, scientific support, specialised training, and comprehensive provisions, the youth of Arunachal Pradesh could achieve greater success and bring sporting recognition to the country.

Parnaik also discussed schemes for the promotion of tribal livelihood and entrepreneurship.

Advertisment

The governor stressed livelihood opportunities for tribal artisans of northeastern states through increased efficiency in procurement, logistics and marketing of tribal products, according to the Raj Bhawan statement.

Oram appreciated the suggestions and assured the governor of addressing the requirements of Arunachal Pradesh. PTI UPL BDC