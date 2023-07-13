Additional budget of Rs 43.5 crore approved for birdhouses in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 13 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has approved an additional budget of Rs 43.50 crore to build 50 birdhouses as part of its efforts to protect and conserve birds, a statement said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced the construction of 50 birdhouses in this year's budget.

According to an official statement, Gehlot has now approved an additional budget provision of Rs 43.50 crore for the construction of the birdhouses. The birdhouses will be built at 33 Lavkush gardens and 17 other places.

The birdhouses will be built on the lines of those built in Udaipur's Gulab Bagh, the said. Rs 87 lakh will be spent per bird house on the construction of birdhouses, on food for the birds, and on purchasing foreign birds, it said.

Birds like cockatiel, lovebird parrot, budgerigar (buggy parrot), guinea fowl (chakor murga), etc. will be bought for the birdhouses with Rs one lakh each.

Apart from providing protection to birds in the state, treatment of sick, helpless and injured birds will also be done at the birdhouses, the statement said. PTI AG SKY