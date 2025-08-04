Additional CMO suspended for drunken driving in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Aug 4 (PTI) Additional Chief Medical Officer in-charge of the Chamoli district Mohammad Shah Hasan was suspended on Monday for allegedly driving his car under the influence of alcohol recently, and hitting two motorcycle riders in the Rudraprayag district, causing serious injuries to them.

A report related to the incident submitted to the director general of medical health and family welfare on Sunday mentioned alcohol consumption by the ACMO, Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar said.

His car allegedly hit two motorcycle riders in the Tilani area of the Rudraprayag district. His conduct was in violation of the Uttarakhand State Employees Conduct Rules 2002, he said.

Indiscipline, irresponsible behaviour or ignorance of service obligations at any level in the department will not be tolerated, he said, adding that the incident damages the credibility of the entire health system. PTI ALM ALM MNK MNK