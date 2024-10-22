Additional Collector booked in DA case in Telangana; assets worth Rs 5 cr unearthed

Hyderabad, Oct 22 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana on Tuesday said it has discovered properties worth over Rs five crore following searches at the residence of an Additional Collector (Land Revenue), in Ranga Reddy district and other places linked to him in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case against him.

The case was registered against M V Bhoopal Reddy based on the allegations that he amassed assets disproportionate to known sources of income, an ACB release said.

Raids were conducted at four places apart from the house of the accused officer and his close relatives. Movable and immovable assets found are estimated to be about Rs 5,05,71,676 and disproportionate assets (assets disproportionate to his known sources of income) worth Rs 4,19,40,158.

The accused officer was arrested by the ACB in August this year for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh.

The value of the properties is as per documentation value and the actual value is far more higher in the open market, the ACB said.

The case is under investigation. PTI VVK VVK ROH