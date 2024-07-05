Additional metro services to be operated from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station-Majestic from Jul 6

Bengaluru, Jul 5 (PTI) The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Friday announced introduction of additional services from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station-Majestic by revising the timetable of Namma Metro Purple line with effect from July 6, officials said.

Fifteen trains will be originating from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station - Majestic instead of nine at present. Out of these 15 trains, 10 will run up to Pattanduru Agrahara (ITPL), four up to Whitefield and one up to Baiyappanahalli station, they said.

"Accordingly, during morning hours trains will originate from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station- Majestic at 8.48, 8.58, 9.08, 9.18, 9.29, 9.39, 9.50, 10.00, 10.11, 10.21, 10.39, 10.50,11.00, 11.11, 11.22 towards the east.

In addition, there will be regular passing trains too, at 3.3-minute headway at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station- Majestic upto 10.25 am," BMRCL said in a statement.

To meet the persistent demand of commuters, out of the 14 trains presently terminating at Garudacharpalya, six are extended towards Pattanduru Agrahara (ITPL)/ Whitefield.

For those who alight at Garudacharpalya Metro Station, the next train towards Pattanduru Agrahara (ITPL) will be available within 3.5 minutes.

During evening, the 5-minute headway will start early from Baiyappanahalli at 4:20 pm instead of 4:40 pm towards Mysore Road station for the convenience of the passengers, it added.

The schedule of Green line trains remains unchanged, according to BMRCL.