Additional pension based on rationale that older pensioners require better deal: Centre

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The Centre on Wednesday said additional pension is given to older pensioners as they require a better deal because their needs, especially those relating to health, increase with age.

The additional pension is automatically paid to the pensioner/family pensioner by the pension disbursing authorities/banks as soon as it becomes due, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

The government has on the recommendation of the sixth central pay commission (CPC) approved the quantum of additional pension of 20 per cent on attaining the age of 80 years, 30 per cent on attaining the age of 85 years, 40 per cent on attaining the age of 90 years, 50 per cent on attaining the age of 95 years and 100 per cent on attaining the age of 100 years, on the rationale that older pensioners require a better deal because their needs, especially those relating to health, increase with age, he said.

The recommendation of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for amendments in additional pension in its 110th report dated December 10, 2021 have been duly examined and an action taken report was submitted on June 6, 2022, Singh said.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee in its 120th report dated December 8, 2022 noted the action taken report and observed that the Committee does not wish to pursue this matter for now, he added.

The instructions/guidelines, as issued by the government from time to time, are there in place ensuring scrupulous and timely payment of additional pension, the minister said, adding that the grant of additional pension is age based only.

"To address the concern regarding inflation and rising living costs, dearness relief equivalent to dearness allowance is payable to the pensioners/family pensioners at such rate as central government may specify from time to time. The dearness relief is applicable on additional pension also," Singh said.