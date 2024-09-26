Additional SHO suspended for delay in filing minor's rape complaint in Lucknow

Lucknow, Sep 26 (PTI) An additional SHO in Lucknow was suspended and departmental action initiated against him on allegations of delaying the filing of a complaint of rape of a 14-year-old girl, officials said on Thursday.

The mother of the minor has alleged that police made her wait for almost five hours when she reached the police station to file a complaint against the rape.

Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP), Crime, Akash Kulhari has suspended Additional SHO Anwar Ahmad after charges against him was prima found to be true.

Police has made an arrest for the alleged rape while a minor has been detained and sent to a children's remand home.

According to police, the victim, a class five student, was returning home from school on Monday when Danish -- the accused -- and a minor allegedly tried to snatch her bag. When she resisted, they allegedly forced her to sit in the car, took her to a hotel in the Krishna Nagar area and gang-raped her, they said.

Police said they later dropped the girl near her house and fled.

The FIR in the matter has been registered at Sarojini Nagar police station. Danish has been arrested while the minor has been detained and sent to the child remand home, police said.

Police said that action will also be initiated against the hotel owner, where the incident allegedly took place. CCTV footage are been examined and a detailed probe is on in the matter, they said. PTI ABN ABN SKY SKY