Additional SP receiving treatment for road accident injuries dies

Hyderabad, Aug 27 (PTI) An Additional Superintendent of Police from Andhra Pradesh, who was injured in a road accident near here last month, succumbed on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city, police said.

Two DSPs of Andhra Pradesh police were killed and two others, including the additional SP K D M V R Prasad (56), and a head constable had suffered injuries when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident at Choutuppal near Hyderabad on July 26.

The injured were undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. Later the head constable was discharged, a police official said.

The police officials were travelling from Vijayawada to Hyderabad in a car on official work. The car hit the road divider while trying to avoid colliding with a vehicle going ahead of them when the latter's driver applied sudden brakes, police earlier said.

After hitting the road divider, the ill-fated car fell on the other side of the road, and it was hit by an oncoming vehicle, police had said.

