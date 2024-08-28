Address demand of our rehabilitation in valley: Kashmiri migrants to political parties

Jammu, Aug 28 (PTI) As the first phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir nears, displaced Kashmiri Pandits are keen to vote despite being miles away from their home constituencies in the Kashmir Valley and want their primary demand of return and rehabilitation to be met.

The community, spread across various parts of the country since their exodus in 1990 due to the rise of terrorism, is advocating for permanent settlement in the valley with peace, security, and dignity as their agenda for the assembly elections.

"Everyone in Jammu and Kashmir has welcomed the elections. Kashmiri Pandits, who have always believed in democracy, have welcomed it. Our expectation is that our votes should be utilized properly. As per the rights given to us by the Election Commission, we will go to the polling stations and vote," said Ramesh Hangloo, director of Radio Sharda.

"We have made our position clear – we want relief and rehabilitation, and ultimately, to return to our homes in Kashmir. That is our main demand. We want to consolidate on that demand and move forward," Hangloo told PTI here.

The community members have long felt that political parties have neglected them and failed to address their concerns regarding the return to and rehabilitation in the valley.

For years, they have advocated for their settlement in Kashmir, whether in a single consolidated location or spread across three distinct areas in north, central, and south Kashmir.

"As a Kashmiri Pandit living as a refugee in the country, I have high expectations that whichever government is formed, it should prioritize the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley," Arvind Koul, a businessman and former president of the Kashmiri Pandit IT Association, said. He rued that for the past 30 years, "no government has adequately addressed our issues".

The Kashmiri Pandits say they have endured multiple displacements over the decades, with many asserting their true home lies in Kashmir rather than the places outside the valley where they have since built houses.

They say they continue to see themselves as refugees in their own land.

"We have faced seven exoduses, migrating seven times due to attacks," said Rohini Jyotshi, administrator of the Prem Nath Shastri Sanskrit Shodh Sansthan (PNSSSS).

"In 1990, the entire community was forced out of the valley. Since then, we have been living as refugees here. While we have houses here, we cannot call them homes. This is not our place of birth. The government needs to listen to us. This is an ideological battle. If the government desires, it can resettle us in the valley and restore us to Kashmir," she added.

Echoing this sentiment, Hangloo emphasized the need for a well-thought-out plan for their return.

"For the past 30 years, this has been discussed. But the method of bringing us back, under our own conditions, is crucial. We support the return to the valley, but the execution plan is critical; it must be a long-term strategy, not just a temporary relocation. We have roots there; there needs to be a conducive atmosphere, and we all must work towards it," he added.

Taking a dig at political parties for allegedly undermining this grave human issue of settlement of the community in the valley by addressing the concern of just employees, social activist Vikas Raina said, "Neither there has been increase nor any major step for rehabilitation of three lakh Kashmiri Pandits has been taken. Governments have been addressing the issue just through lip service." Ahead of the elections, the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation has ramped up efforts to ensure that Kashmiri migrants can vote freely and fairly.

The Election Commission has established 24 special polling stations, along with a postal ballot option, for community voters in Jammu, Udhampur, and Delhi.

"All necessary arrangements have been made for voters through both options. Nineteen polling stations have been set up across various locations in Jammu district, one in Udhampur, and four in Delhi. Each polling station ensures essential facilities as per ECI guidelines," Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner for Jammu and Kashmir, Arvind Karwani, said.

More than 100,000 Kashmiri migrants are registered to vote in the upcoming Valley elections. The Election Commission issued a notification on August 22, detailing the voting options for these voters, either in person at special polling stations in Udhampur, Delhi, and Jammu, or through postal ballots.

"This initiative aims to facilitate smooth voting at special polling stations and through postal ballots," Karwani added.