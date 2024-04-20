Address issue of overpricing in JNU dhabas and canteens: Students' body

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Faizan Haider, the convenor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Campus Development Committee, has written to the varsity administration, demanding to address the issue of overpricing at different dhabas and canteens on campus.

The convenor has alleged that several dhabas and canteens operating within the premises are charging prices that are disproportionately high compared to the financial means of the students.

The students' body has demanded to review the current pricing structure in place at different eateries on the campus and identify those which are unfairly charging the students.

"To effectively tackle the issue and ensure fair and transparent pricing practices across all campus eateries, a Campus Development Committee meeting must be convened at the earliest," the letter dated April 18 demanded.

It also demanded to set up guidelines and affordability standards for food items sold on the campus.

The students' body called for a plan of action to tackle the issue of over-pricing in JNU dhabas and canteens. PTI SJJ AS AS