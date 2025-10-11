Address issues raised by deceased IPS officer's wife: Haryana IAS Officers' Association to state govt

Chandigarh, Oct 10 (PTI) The Haryana IAS Officers' Association on Friday urged the state government and the Chandigarh administration to address with "utmost seriousness" the issues raised by bureaucrat Amneet P Kumar, the wife of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly shot himself dead here on October 7.

The association expressed grief at the IPS officer's death and said that Kumar's integrity and unwavering commitment to public service will be remembered with great respect.

It also urged the Haryana government and the UT administration "to address the issues raised by Amneet P Kumar, IAS, by way of representations addressed to Haryana Chief Minister on October 9 and to Station House Officer, Police Station Sector 11 in Chandigarh on October 8, with utmost seriousness, sensitivity and keeping in view the gravity of the circumstances".

"Further, as submitted by Amneet P Kumar, in her representation, the FIR under Section 308 (3) of BNS, 2023 which was registered at the Police Station Urban Estate, Rohtak on October 6 (the allegations mentioned therein) needs to be thoroughly investigated in a fair, transparent, and impartial manner, which led to this unfortunate incident," it said.

In a resolution passed at a meeting held by the association, it expressed solidarity with the family of the IPS officer "in this period of profound hardship and sorrow".

The Association also requested the Haryana government to provide all possible protection, legal assistance, institutional support, and other necessary aid to Amneet Kumar and her family.

The Chandigarh police on Friday constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged suicide case; however, the family of the IPS officer is yet to give a nod for conducting the post-mortem, with the deceased cop's wife questioning "incomplete information" in the FIR.

The 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who was recently posted as the inspector general of the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Rohtak's Sunaria had left behind an alleged suicide note naming senior officers and detailing the "mental harassment" and humiliation he faced over the last few years, according to sources.

Amneet P Kumar is a senior IAS officer and at present, is Commissioner and Secretary, Haryana government.

In her complaint to the Chandigarh Police on Wednesday, Amneet Kumar had requested an FIR to be lodged against the Haryana DGP and the Rohtak SP under Section 108 BNS, 2023 (abetment of suicide) and other relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and called for their immediate arrest.

In his eight-page 'final note', the deceased officer named eight senior IPS officers, naming Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya for allegedly harassing and maligning him.

Amneet P Kumar had on Thursday sought Haryana Chief Minister's intervention to ensure immediate registration of an FIR against all the individuals named in the 'suicide note' and her accompanying complaint to Chandigarh police, in accordance with law. PTI SUN RHL