Address passengers' complaints of hygiene, food availability in Vande Bharat trains: Railway Board to its zones

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) The Railway Board has directed its zones and IRCTC to take a series of measures with immediate effect to address complaints and grievances related to catering services on board Vande Bharat trains.

In a communication, accessed by PTI, the board listed the measures to be taken by all zonal railways, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) to reduce the complaints of hygiene, service and availability of food.

"Passengers' complaints and grievances related to catering services in Vande Bharat trains have been reviewed by the Board,” the letter said, directing CRIS and IRCTC to work together and send SMS to passengers “giving the option to book food and also informing them about food services being made available against the catering appointment collected from them.” It said that those passengers, who have confirmed tickets but opted out of food services, will be given a link in SMS immediately on booking of tickets in case they want to book meals. “Another SMS with a link would be sent to them 48 hours before their journey, in case they want to book meals,” the board added.

According to the communication, those passengers who have got their tickets confirmed later but they had already opted for food services at the time of booking, will get an SMS “24 hours before journey regarding catering services to be provided as per their journey details and food choices made during the booking.” The third category of passengers are those who have confirmed tickets and who have opted for a meal at the time of booking.

According to the board, such passengers “will be given SMS, regarding catering services to be provided as per their journey details immediately after booking of tickets.” It added that current booking passengers will be served only vegetarian meals because the current booking facility is available up to 15 minutes before the departure of the train and service provider is left with very short time to make arrangements of meals.

The board has directed all zonal managers to make provisions for announcement in all Vande Bharat trains to create awareness about the availability of meals for passengers.

"At originating stations as well as every boarding station an announcement will be made about catering being made available...,” the board said.

It added, "At every boarding station an announcement may be made that those who have opted out and still want food, the food will be provided if available, with service charge of Rs 50 extra." Zonal railways are also directed to ensure that all pantry equipment are in working condition before the start of the trip to eliminate complaints such as non-supply of cooled water bottles, heating arrangements of food, etc.

“There must be adequate provision of space for trolley stacking along with docking arrangements in coaches of Vande Bharat trains," the letter said, adding that food and other waste collected from the train at the designated station should be disposed of in an environmentally friendly manner.

The board, while reviewing the passengers' complaint, noticed that the cartons containing Rail Neer (water bottles) are being carried for both sides of the journey leading to cluttering of aisle position. "IRCTC shall ensure supply and loading of Rail Neer from both ends of the trip so as to prevent cluttering...,” the letter read.

The board has also observed that hawking for sale and overstocking of items such as biscuits, branded aerated drinks, bakery products, chips, confectionery items, etc. near the doors cause obstacles for free passenger movement and hence it has discontinued this practice on a pilot basis for six months. PTI JP SMN