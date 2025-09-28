Address problems of Kolleru lake area residents: Andhra Minister tells officials

Amaravati, Sept 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar directed officials to address the problems faced by those living near Kolleru lake.

On Saturday, Manohar, who is also in charge of Eluru district, chaired a review meeting on Saturday to discuss issues such as drinking water shortage, road repairs, and land disputes.

"Manohar directed officials from related departments to take steps to resolve issues being faced by people living by the kolleru lake," said a press release on Saturday night.

He emphasised the need for immediate action on boundary issues involving Kolleru and forest lands in the district and instructed officials of the Forest, Irrigation, and Revenue departments to work in coordination.

Information and Public Relations Minister K Parthasarathy, along with several MLAs, attended the meeting.

Parthasarathy alleged that forest officials were citing rules and regulations to obstruct solutions to drinking water and road issues.

He noted that they were not attending district-level review meetings and called for joint inspections by Revenue and Forest officials to demarcate boundaries and resolve disputes.

He further stressed the need to issue documents for Right of First Refusal (ROFR) lands, grant borewell permissions for cultivation, and keep local representatives informed of all actions on forest-related issues.

MLAs raised constituency-specific concerns, including repairing 64 drains in Unguturu village, establishing alternative city forest area in Eluru district, resolving rehabilitation issues of Polavaram project-hit persons, and addressing degraded road conditions.

Polavaram MLA C Balaraju urged for an amicable resolution of disputes between Forest Department officials and project-affected persons to ensure timely relief and reduce hardships for affected communities across the district.

Gopalapuram MLA M Venkata Raju requested distribution of bamboo plants to boost farmers’ income and encourage agricultural development across his constituency and surrounding villages immediately.

Manohar directed a meeting with senior and district-level officials from Forest, Irrigation, and Revenue departments to hold joint reviews and submit comprehensive reports without delay to his office.

Chintalapudi MLA Roshan Kumar Songa pressed for swift action on forest land issues in his constituency.

Forest officials assured that they would coordinate their efforts to resolve the problems of residents near Kolleru Lake effectively and promptly. PTI MS STH ROH