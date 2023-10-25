Address public grievances with utmost seriousness, sensitivity: UP CM to officials

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed the administration and police officials to address public issues with utmost seriousness and sensitivity and ensure prompt redressal.

Adityanath's instruction to officials came during the Janata Darshan event at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan of Gorakhnath temple complex where he heard grievances of about 200 people, following three days of festivities.

The chief minister said the government was committed to the well-being of the people and "would not allow injustice to happen to anyone".

After listening to people's problems, Adityanath gave necessary directions to the officials present at the event to resolve the issues on priority and dispose of revenue and police-related matters with complete transparency and impartiality.

He referred application letters of people to the authorities concerned along with providing instructions for their speedy and satisfactory disposal.

"Administration and police officials should listen to public issues with utmost seriousness, sensitivity and attention and ensure prompt and effective solutions to them," the chief minister said.

"Every victim should be treated with sensitivity," he said.

He assured those seeking financial help for treatment that the government would provide them with complete help for their medical needs.

He asked the officials concerned to assess the monetary assistance required for the treatment of such patients at the earliest possible and provide the estimates to the government so that the required funds could be allocated.