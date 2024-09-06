Address running room complaints of train drivers promptly: Railway Board to all zones

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) The Railway Board has issued a written direction to the general managers of 17 railway zones and asked them to grease up the complaint redressal mechanism of the running room to address them promptly.

Running rooms are provided to the loco pilots to stay and take rest when they are on outstation duty “Upkeep of running rooms and crew amenities is being closely monitored at the highest level at the Railway Board. It is essential that the complaint redressal mechanism is greased up for promptly addressing complaints registered by the crew,” said the Board’s letter dated September 3, 2024.

The Board said the HeadQuarter officer(s) “shall call for a copy of the complaint registers to review the complaints lodged in last 100 days for at least four running rooms every week and scrutinize the quality of action and time taken by the division, so as to cover all running rooms of the zone every quarter”.

According to the Railway Board, the HeadQuarter office must maintain proper documentation of complaints, laxity noticed by it and action taken thereof.

“These records along with HQ officer(s) may be called by the Railway Board any time for review at Board’s level,” the Board said. PTI JP AS AS