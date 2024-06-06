Address water woes, establish fodder camps to help farmers with cattle: Maharashtra CM to officials

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed officials to address water scarcity issues and establish fodder camps for farm relief, state forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meet here, Mungantiwar also said a decision was taken to speed up disbursement of benefits to 'Divyanjan' (persons with disabilities).

"CM Shinde has instructed officials to look into regions facing water scarcity and provide relief. They have been told to expedite the process of establishing fodder camps for farmers to accommodate their cattle," he added.

Replying to a query, Mungantiwar said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis participated in the cabinet meeting virtually from Nagpur before leaving for Delhi to attend the BJP's parliamentary board meeting.

Fadnavis had, on Wednesday, offered to resign as Deputy CM after taking full responsibility for the lacklustre performance of the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. The party won just nine seats in the state, losing its pole position to the Congress, which emerged victorious in 13 constituencies.

Fadnavis will personally attend all upcoming state cabinet meetings, Mungantiwar added.