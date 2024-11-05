Addressing public grievances our top priority: Himachal CM

Hamirpur (HP), Nov 5 (PTI) Addressing public grievances is the top priority of the state government, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said while listening to people's problems at his home constituency Nadaun in Hamirpur district on Tuesday.

As part of this commitment, the government recently launched the "Sarkar Gaon ke Dwar" initiative from the remote Dodra Kwar area in Shimla district, a statement issued here said.

The initiative facilitates direct interaction between the government and the public, ensuring fast resolution of problems while also incorporating public suggestions to support regional development, it added. PTI COR BPL ARI