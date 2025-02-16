Adequate arrangements made for crowd management at railway stations: ECR CPRO

Patna, Feb 16 (PTI) The East Central Railway (ECR) on Sunday said adequate arrangements had been made to ensure proper management of crowds at railway stations across Bihar, which have been witnessing an 'unprecedented rush' on account of Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj.

The unprecedented Kumbh Mela rush has created havoc at several railway stations across Bihar including Patna, Danapur, Ara, Gaya, Sasaram, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, and Darbhanga, with a sudden spike in passenger footfall creating a challenge for the railways.

Talking to PTI, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway (ECR) Sharswati Chandra, said, "Adequate arrangements to ensure proper management of crowds at railway stations under the jurisdiction of ECR have been made with additional staff deployed at certain railway stations for the purpose. Several Kumbh Mela special trains are already running from Patna Junction daily to handle the rush. Senior railway officials are already managing the affairs very effectively." Senior railway officials in Patna maintained that the increase in passengers has certainly put pressure on the infrastructure and operational capacities. Strict surveillance is being maintained through CCTV cameras at the Patna and other junctions by the officials concerned, said the CPRO.

Recently railway properties were vandalised by angry passengers at Sasaram railway station. Police resorted to lathi charge also to disperse a mob of students, which had laid a siege to the Sasaram railway station on Friday.

"At least four-five individuals were arrested by security personnel at Sasaram railway station for vandalising trains travelling to Prayagraj. Damage to railway properties will not be tolerated at any cost," said the CPRO. PTI PKD RG