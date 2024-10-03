Adequate financial provision made for 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, says DyCM Ajit Pawar

Pune, Oct 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said adequate monetary provision has been made for the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', the state government's financial assistance scheme for women.

Pawar was responding to the opposition's criticism that the scheme was putting a financial strain on the state treasury.

The 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' is a flagship programme of the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government, under which eligible women are given Rs 1,500 assistance per month.

"I am the Finance Minister of the state. I can confirm that our annual revenue stands at around Rs 42-43 lakh crore. We are adhering to the fiscal framework designed for the state by the Centre, and we have not exceeded those calculations. I have handled the finance portfolio for over 10 years and presented several budgets during that time," he said while talking to reporters.

Salaries, pensions, repayment of the loan have to be given priority in the budget, and the remaining funds are used for development and to uplift the poor, he said.

Funds for the Ladki Bahin Yojana are allocated as per the needs of the scheme, Pawar said.

"Rs 46,000 crore have been allocated annually for the scheme. By the time the scheme was announced in the budget (in July), three (fiscal) months (April, May and June) were already over. Now, for the remaining nine months, Rs 35,000 crore are required...If for one year, Rs 45,000 crore are required, how much funds will be required for nine months - that number is Rs 35,000 crore," he said.

He said that when he goes out and asks women beneficiaries whether they have received the instalment of Ladki Bahin, they respond affirmatively.

"Just one or two women say they have not received the instalment amount, but also point out that their forms have been approved. They know their instalment will come for sure. We have made adequate provisions for the scheme," he said. PTI SPK NP