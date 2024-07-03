Adequate funds with Assam govt to deal with floods: Himanta

Guwahati, Jul 3 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that his government has adequate funds to deal with the critical flood situation in the state even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also assured him of more assistance if required.

Addressing a media briefing after chairing a cabinet meeting here, the chief minister said that the state government has Rs 1,300 crore of central funds to deal with the situation.

"By adhering to all norms, we are providing all help to the affected people. The prime minister has also assured us that the Centre will provide additional funds, if required," he said.

The second wave of floods this year is likely to improve within this week if there is no fresh rainfall but it has been experienced in the past that there is usually a third wave in July, Sarma said.

"The cabinet has taken a decision that the assessment of damage caused by the floods will be completed by August 15 and people will be provided with the necessary compensation," he said.

In a bid to sensitise the officials in this matter, several ministers have been assigned to camp for three days in the affected districts from Thursday to ensure that the people are provided with immediate relief and rehabilitation, he added.

Minister Ranjeet Dass will visit Tinsukia and Dibrugarh, Jogen Mohan will camp in Charaideo, Bimal Borah will visit Sibsagar and Jorhat, Ranoj Pegu in Lakhimpur and Dhemaji, Pijush Hazarika in Biswanath, Sonitpur and Darrang, Ajanta Neog in Golaghat, Atul Bora in Morigaon and Nagaon, Jayanta Malla Baruah in Majuli and Nandita Garlosa in Udalguri.

A ministerial delegation will also visit the three districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi in Barak Valley, he said.

"We are also aiming to sanction funds for the repair of damaged infrastructure, including educational institutions, anganwadi centres, roads and embankments so that by March next year we can restore these to their earlier form," he added.

"There is usually an outbreak of diseases after floodwater recedes but we are hopeful of preventing such outbreaks by taking adequate measures to deal with it effectively," Sarma added.

He said that the sharing of information and coordination with Arunachal Pradesh was helpful in dealing with the situation to some extent.

"The only solution to deal with the flood problem is to store the excess water in reservoirs like China is doing. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recently said that 50 reservoirs in the wetlands will help in solving the problem to some extent. There is no other alternative to this," Sarma added. PTI DG DG ACD