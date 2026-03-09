Adequate ghee stocks available to prepare laddus, says TTD

Tirupati, Mar 9 (PTI) The TTD on Monday said adequate ghee stocks are available to prepare laddu prasadam in the famous Tirupati Sri Venkateswara Temple and urged devotees not to believe the rumours of a lack of stock.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) said that 'certain' individuals have been spreading false information on social media, claiming that ghee stocks are unavailable and that laddu preparation has been disrupted.

"TTD has clarified that there is no shortage of cow ghee stocks required for the preparation of the laddu prasadam...TTD urged devotees not to believe such baseless propaganda," an official press release from the temple body said.

The supply of cow ghee required for the preparation of laddu is being ensured through a three-tier procurement system, TTD said.

Instead of depending on a single supplier, ghee is being procured from three different firms, ensuring that the supply chain remains uninterrupted even if any unforeseen situation arises, the release said.

It noted that a ghee tanker belonging to Indapur Dairy, which was transporting ghee to Tirumala, recently met with an accident near Kondapur in Kadapa district.

However, TTD clarified that the accident involving a tanker from one firm has not affected the ghee supplies from the other two firms.

Both the preparation and distribution of laddus are continuing smoothly without any disruption. Hence, currently, seven lakh laddus are readily available for distribution to devotees, the temple body said.

TTD further stated that, considering the expected increase in pilgrim rush during the summer season, all necessary advance arrangements have been made.

The maintenance of machinery and conveyor belts in the laddu preparation unit (Potu) is being done regularly through the respective agencies to ensure smooth operations, said TTD.

Spreading misinformation that TTD lacks ghee stocks and that Srivari sevas and laddu preparation are being affected is unfortunate and it may hurt the sentiments of devotees, the release added. PTI STH ADB