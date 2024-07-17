Adequate security arrangements made for Muharram: Bengal DGP

Kolkata, Jul 16 (PTI) Adequate security measures have been taken in West Bengal to avoid any untoward incident during Muharram processions, DGP Rajeev Kumar said on Tuesday.

He also urged the people to observe Muharram without causing inconvenience to others.

"Let's all celebrate festivals, keeping in mind that religion belongs to individuals and festivals to all. We should be cautious not to cause problems or inconvenience to others. The police and the administration have taken all preparations," Kumar said at the state secretariat.

Talking about police unearthing a tunnel at the residence of a man allegedly involved in gold smuggling in Kultali in South 24 Parganas district, he said, "A tunnel has been found and there is no need to sensationalise it. We are not taking it lightly," he added.

ADG (law and order) Manoj Verma said, “It is a cheating racket...we are investigating.” On the back-to-back incidents of lynching in the state, Kumar said, "No one will be allowed to take the law in their hands." PTI SCH BDC