Adequate security, CCTV surveillance arranged for counting centres: TN CEO

Chennai, Apr 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Monday said adequate security and CCTV surveillance are in place at all the counting centres where EVMs are stored in strongrooms.

Advertisment

After the conclusion of the voting exercise on April 19 in Tamil Nadu, the EVMs from the 39 Parliamentary constituencies have been stored in strong rooms in 39 counting centres, he said.

After the polling process was completed, 15 companies of Central Armed Police Forces were deployed to guard the strongrooms. "Adequate security is being provided to all the counting centres as per ECI guidelines. The strongrooms are secured with a double-lock system," the chief electoral officer said in a statement.

"Three-tier security cover is in place for each of the 39 counting centres. While the inner perimeter is under the direct control of CAPF personnel, the other two levels, including the outer perimeter, are under the guard of the Tamil Nadu police," the CEO said.

The counting centres are completely under CCTV surveillance and the Returning Officers visit the strongrooms every day to inspect the security arrangements, he added.

Till June 4, when the votes will be counted, flying squad teams and static surveillance teams will be deployed at inter-state borders and strategic locations. PTI VGN ANE