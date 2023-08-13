Adequate security in place for Independence Day celebrations: JK DGP

Srinagar, Aug 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's top cop on Sunday said adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful conduct of Independence Day celebrations in the union territory.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said people should come in large numbers to participate in the Independence Day celebrations across Jammu and Kashmir.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm and people want to participate in the Independence Day functions. We have made adequate security arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations," Singh told reporters at a 'tiranga' rally here.

Responding to questions, Singh said the number of active militants in Jammu and Kashmir was not very high but asserted that the security forces cannot lower their guard.

"We don't have to go into the numbers, which is not high anyways. But attempts are being made from across and through social media to mislead the youth.The youth have, however, understood that this (militancy) is a path to destruction. I congratulate them," he added.

On the situation along the borders, the DGP said there were attempts of infiltration from Pakistan occupied Kashmir but most of these bids have been foiled at the Line of Control (LoC) itself.

"Attempts to infiltrate have been taking place but most of the bids have been eliminated. Most of the encounters this year have taken place along the LoC," he added. PTI MIJ MIJ DV DV