ADG Strat Comm made 'nodal officer' to issue notice to intermediaries, social media firms

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Additional Directorate General of Strategic Communication has been designated as a "nodal officer" to send notices to intermediaries such as social media platforms, in case violations are reported in sharing any information related to the armed forces, a source on Friday said.

The appointment was made through a notification Thursday under the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021.

The officer is tasked with flagging any information "which is prohibited under any law for the time being in force, pertaining to the Indian Army and its components," the notification read. PTI KND VN VN