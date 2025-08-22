ADGBR reviews Arunachal border roads

Itanagar, Aug 22 (PTI) Additional Director General of Border Roads (ADGBR), Jitendra Prasad, concluded a week-long inspection of crucial Border Roads Organisation (BRO) projects under Project Vartak on Friday, stressing that enhanced road connectivity is vital for the socio-economic development of border areas and for strengthening India's defence preparedness.

During the inspection, Prasad highlighted that better roads will not only improve accessibility to healthcare and education but also boost local trade, tourism, and overall economic activity in Arunachal Pradesh's remote regions, a defence communique said here.

He praised Project Vartak and its task forces for maintaining vital border roads in extremely challenging terrain and harsh climatic conditions while ensuring strategic connectivity.

The ADGBR reviewed ongoing works on major routes in West Kameng and Tawang districts of the northeastern state, including the Orang-Kalaktang-Rupa-Tenga (OKSRT) road, Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road, BJG axis and the Sela-Chhabrela road.

He noted that the realignment of the OKSRT road between Balemu and Kalaktang would reduce travel distance by 17 km, easing traffic flow.

Key projects inspected included the Dirang Bypass, expected to decongest the busy town on the BCT artery leading to Tawang, and the nearly completed Pinjoli bridge, considered strategically vital.

In Tawang district, the ADGBR travelled through border areas and reviewed projects at various stages of construction, such as Nelya-Hatonga, Nelya-Ring Contour, and Nelya-Dhaula roads under the 42 Task Force.

He also inspected the Sungestar-Sulula and Cheema-Karpola roads, the Tawang–PTSO Lake–Bumla–Assam Hill–LGG route, and the 52 km LGG-Damteng-Yangtse road, each critical from a strategic perspective.

Prasad offered technical and planning guidance to field executives to ensure the timely completion of works and reaffirmed BRO's commitment to providing all-weather connectivity in the border belt. PTI UPL UPL RG