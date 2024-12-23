ADGP Ajith Kumar’s report on Thrissur Pooram again sparks controversy

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 23 (PTI) The inquiry report submitted by ADGP M R Ajith Kumar on the disruption of Thrissur Pooram, alleging that the annual temple ritual was deliberately sabotaged with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, has reignited a controversy in Kerala.

Advertisment

The report filed by the then ADGP (Law and Order) after probing an incident in April this year followed a political controversy sparked by allegations by the opposition Congress-led UDF and CPI that the festival was disrupted to aid the then BJP candidate, Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi.

A copy of the report, which surfaced in the media on Monday, blamed the Thiruvambady Devaswom, one of the two partners of the Thrissur Pooram, for "intentionally disrupting" the grand and iconic festival for vested interests.

The report stated that the incident, which unfolded just a week before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, was exploited by anti-government factions, opposition parties, and others to generate anti-government sentiment and influence the election outcome.

Advertisment

"The Thirivambady Devaswom stopped the Pooram rituals raising demands that could not be accepted by a government system in any means..." This shows they were not conducting Pooram but deliberately sabotaging it for vested interests," it alleged.

According to the report, a general body meeting of the Thiruvambady Devaswom in March decided to suspend the Pooram if the Thrissur district administration imposed barricades to control crowds as per the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) Act. The Devaswom demanded relaxation of the rule barring the public from sterile zones until 2:30 am, a restriction implemented after the 2016 Puttingal fireworks tragedy.

From 2016 to 2022, the district administration strictly enforced fireworks-related safety norms, and both Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Devaswoms complied. However, in 2023, Thiruvambady Devaswom raised objections, which were rejected, and the issue resurfaced in this year’s review meetings.

Advertisment

Pooram rituals proceeded smoothly until 1 am on April 20. The disruption began when Thiruvambady Devaswom stopped the Madathil Varavu procession at Naduvilal Junction, sent back six elephants prepared for the Ezhunellathu ceremony, switched off lights in pandals, and created law-and-order issues at the T Junction on MG Road, it claimed.

The report alleged that these actions were deliberate attempts to create anti-government sentiment, even though police had no confrontations with the public, festival attendees, or Devaswom representatives during the time.

Further, it stated there were no lapses on the part of the police, particularly the then Thrissur City Police Commissioner, who was transferred after the incident.

Advertisment

Rejecting the report, the Thiruvambady Devaswom demanded a CBI investigation, arguing that the truth would not emerge from a state police probe.

CPI leader and former minister V S Sunilkumar, who lost to Suresh Gopi in Thrissur, said that the report by the ADGP was incomplete and it attempted to protect some persons.

The inquiry was conducted under the orders of the state government and state police chief, but was later dismissed by the latter, citing shortcomings in the ADGP's investigation.

Advertisment

Finally, the government has ordered a three-level inquiry into the disruption row.

ADGP Ajith Kumar, who faced allegations of meeting RSS leaders at the behest of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was recently promoted to DGP. PTI ARM ARM ROH