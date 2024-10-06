ADGP Ajithkumar transferred from Law and Order

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 6 (PTI) The Kerala government on Sunday transferred ADGP M R Ajithkumar, who was under attack from the Opposition Congress and the ruling LDF partner CPI for his meetings with RSS leaders, from the state's law and order duties.

Ajithkumar was posted to the Armed Police Battalion, while Intelligence ADGP Manoj Abraham was appointed as the new ADGP in-charge of law and order.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made the decision after examining reports related to issues involving Ajithkumar, which were submitted to him by the State Police Chief and a special team led by the DGP.

Announcing the decision through a brief press note, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "Earlier, reports related to issues involving Ajithkumar were submitted to the chief minister by the State Police Chief and a special team led by the Police Chief." CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam welcomed the government's decision. PTI TGB TGB KH