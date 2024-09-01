ADGP conducts comprehensive review of security in Jammu ahead of polls

Jammu, Sep 1 (PTI) A senior police officer has called for robust coordination among various security agencies to meet any potential challenge during the upcoming assembly elections across Jammu.

Several districts in Jammu were rocked by a spate of terror incidents between April and July this year as terror handlers from across the border continued their attempts to revive militancy in the otherwise peaceful region.

Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled to go to elections in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1 followed by counting of votes on October 8.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Anand Jain, conducted a comprehensive review of security, law and order and other arrangements at a meeting attended by senior police and intelligence officers here on Saturday evening.

Jain highlighted the need for robust coordination between different security agencies to address any potential challenges that may arise during the election period, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said the ADGP during the meeting emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and security throughout the electoral process.

He directed all the participants to remain vigilant and proactive in ensuring the elections are conducted in a free, fair and peaceful manner, the spokesman said.

Jain reviewed the deployment plans and directed that additional forces be mobilized in the sensitive and vulnerable areas to prevent any untoward incident.

He also stressed the significance of intelligence gathering and timely sharing of information to preempt any security threats, the spokesman said.

He said the ADGP took stock of the overall law and order situation in Jammu district and reviewed the readiness of the police force in terms of manpower, logistics and resources.

He instructed the officers to maintain high visibility in their respective jurisdictions and ensure that security checks and patrols are intensified.

The ADGP also underscored the importance of community engagement and building trust between the police and the public.

He urged the officers to engage with communities and ensure their cooperation in maintaining the law and order during the election period, the spokesman said. PTI TAS AS AS