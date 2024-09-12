ADGP controversy: Cong alleges LDF allies forced to support CPI(M), CPI denies claim

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 12 (PTI) The Congress alleged on Thursday that the constituents of Kerala's ruling LDF sacrificed their stance on ADGP M R Ajithkumar's meeting with the RSS and were forced to accept the line taken by the major partner, CPI(M).

KPCC president K Sudhakaran made this statement a day after an LDF meeting held here supported Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's decision to take no action against ADGP (Law and Order) Ajithkumar, who faces various allegations of wrongdoing, until the probe is completed.

Ajithkumar had also faced criticism from the opposition and some LDF constituents, including the CPI, for his meeting with RSS leaders in 2023. These allegations were levelled by Left MLA P V Anvar.

Reacting to the Congress allegations, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said his party's stance on Ajithkumar's meeting with RSS leaders remains unchanged, and there is no shift in it.

Targeting the Left constituents, Sudhakaran alleged that they are unable to correct the CPI(M) and the chief minister, and are instead forced to sacrifice their stands and bow to the CPI(M)'s wishes.

He alleged that Chief Minister Vijayan was increasing the RSS's influence within the CPI(M) and LDF, and rapidly promoting saffronisation.

"The CPI(M) has conveniently forgotten its historical aversion to the RSS. The party is now facing an ideological challenge," the KPCC chief said.

He alleged that a group of officials with RSS links, such as ADGP Ajithkumar, are now more favoured by the CPI(M) than their own front leaders.

"The ADGP's meetings with RSS leaders had the full consent of the chief minister. That's why the chief minister is providing protection to the ADGP, citing technicalities," the senior Congress leader alleged.

CPI state secretary Viswam reiterated that his party's position on ADGP's meeting with RSS leaders remains firm and unchanged, dismissing Congress allegations of a shift in stance.

"If the chief minister says to wait for the investigation report, we all have the political decency to accept it," Viswam told reporters, referring to what Vijayan conveyed to the leaders of the Left constituents in the meeting held on Wednesday.

He said the investigation, being conducted by a special team under the State Police Chief, should not be dragged on indefinitely.

"The question is why the ADGP repeatedly met with RSS leaders. The question being raised is: what is the basis for the ADGP, who is responsible for maintaining law and order in Kerala, to hold such meetings with RSS leaders? That question is valid. Our stance remains the same; there is no change," Viswam said.

Viswam said that the CPI has already expressed its views on behalf of the LDF.

The CPI leader said that there is no link between the LDF and RSS.

"The LDF is a political front that has always opposed the RSS's ideology and philosophy. The Left leaders have no connection with the RSS," Viswam said.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said that an investigation is underway into all the allegations raised by MLA Anvar against ADGP Ajithkumar.

"The government has taken a policy decision on the matter, and the investigation is being led by the DGP (State Police Chief). The report on the serious allegations against the ADGP will be submitted within a month, and further action will be taken accordingly," Govindan said.

He said that there is nothing unusual about Ajithkumar continuing as ADGP, citing the example of a previous investigation against a former Malappuram SP, who was later suspended based on the probe report.

Govindan also asserted that there is no crisis in the government or the CPI(M) regarding this matter.

"The chief minister himself has made it clear that the government will not protect anyone," he added.

Meanwhile, the special team headed by the state police chief recorded the ADGP's statement at the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Anvar, a businessman-turned-politician and MLA from the Nilambur assembly constituency, recently alleged that ADGP Ajithkumar tapped the phones of ministers, political leaders, and journalists. He also alleged that Ajithkumar had close ties to gold smuggling rackets and was involved in several serious crimes.

Additionally, Anvar sought action against the senior cop after news of his meeting with two RSS leaders in 2023 surfaced in the media.

However, despite criticisms against the ADGP and strong demands from its few partners, including the CPI, to take action against the official, the CPI(M)-led LDF said that no further steps would be taken until the government receives the report of the comprehensive investigation initiated into the allegations against the IPS officer made by Nilambur MLA Anvar.