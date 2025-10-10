ADGP M R Ajithkumar appointed as new Bevco chairperson

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 10(PTI) The Kerala government on Friday appointed ADGP M R Ajithkumar as the chairperson of the state-run beverages corporation (Bevco).

Ajithkumar is currently the Commissioner of Excise and was a Director in Bevco.

He will replace Harshita Attaluri IPS as the Bevco chairperson, according to the government order.

The government order also said that Attaluri shall continue as managing director of Bevco.

Attaluri was appointed as Bevco chairperson in August last year. PTI HMP HMP ROH