ADGP M R Ajithkumar will not be in his post for long: CPI

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 27 (PTI) CPI, a major ally of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, on Friday said that ADGP M R Ajithkumar, a close confidant of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is not fit to continue in his post and will not be there for long.

The statement was made by CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam.

Referring to independent Left MLA P V Anvar, who a day ago made scathing allegations against the CPI(M) and Vijayan, the CPI state secretary said that he was not the guardian of Communist values.

Speaking to reporters here, Viswam further said that CPI was a part of the LDF and would continue to strongly uphold Communist values.

On reporters' queries on whether any action will be taken against the ADGP, Viswam said that Ajithkumar would not continue in his post for long.

"Someone who periodically meets RSS and is friendly with them is not fit or eligible to continue as the ADGP (Law and Order) in LDF ruled Kerala.

"You can rest assured that he will not continue in that position for long. You will see that," the CPI state secretary said.

ADGP Ajithkumar is facing several probes following scathing allegations by Anvar against him.

Anvar, the MLA from Nilambur assembly constituency, has also made serious accusations, during the last several days, against the CPI(M), the CM, his political secretary P Sasi and even Vijayan's son-in-law and state Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas.