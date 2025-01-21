ADGP reviews security arrangements for R-Day celebrations in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 21 (PTI) Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Anand Jain on Tuesday reviewed the security and logistical arrangements for the upcoming Republic-Day celebrations here, directing supervisory officers to maintain a high level of alert in their respective areas.

The meeting came hours after alleged gangster Sumit Jandiyal alias "Gataru" was shot dead by three members of a rival group at Jewel Chowk, close to the M A Stadium -- the venue of the main Republic-Day parade in the heart of Jammu.

Senior officers of intelligence agencies, the Army, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police attended the meeting, which was convened to ensure a smooth and secure execution of Republic-Day events across the Jammu region, a police spokesperson said.

The official said the discussions covered aspects, such as law-and-order management, traffic arrangements, security protocols, coordination between different agencies and ensuring the safety of the participants and spectators.

The ADGP emphasised the importance of meticulous planning and coordination among all the agencies concerned to ensure a smooth and safe conduct of Republic-Day celebrations, the spokesperson said.

He said special attention was given to maintaining high security levels, efficient traffic management and ensuring the readiness of all law-enforcement and emergency response units.

The ADGP further directed the senior superintendent of police, Jammu, SSP (Traffic), City and all supervisory officers to identify and create adequate parking arrangements and maintain a high level of alert in their respective jurisdictional areas, the official said. PTI TAS RC