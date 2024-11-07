ADGP reviews security, operational preparedness in Doda

Jammu, Nov 7 (PTI) Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, on Thursday visited Doda district and reviewed the security situation, operational preparedness and reinforcing the security infrastructure in the belt.

The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) urged the officers to strengthen intelligence networks and maintain a coordinated, unified approach to counter potential threats on all fronts. During the review, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Doda, Mohd Aslam, briefed Jain on the district’s law and order situation, a police spokesperson said.

To deter anti-national elements, the ADGP underscored the importance of heightened surveillance and proactive measures.

He directed the officers to enhance intelligence-sharing mechanisms to anticipate and counter security risks.

The ADGP encouraged a focus on gathering substantial electronic and circumstantial evidence to expedite convictions, speed up case resolution and reduce case backlogs.

Special emphasis was placed on ensuring thorough investigations, particularly in cases under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the spokesperson said.

The ADGP also highlighted the need for targeted campaigns against traffic violations to curb overloading and speeding, which frequently lead to accidents in Doda’s hilly terrain.

During his visit, Jain interacted with the Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel, commending their dedication and assuring logistical support for reinforcing the operational framework, including access to advanced equipment and weaponry. He reiterated the importance of a robust intelligence network and close collaboration among the officers.

In a subsequent meeting with the Army, paramilitary and district police officers, Jain emphasized key priorities, including intelligence analysis, operational readiness, area control in upper reaches and community outreach.

Jain applauded the district police for their commitment to law and order, urging them to maintain their diligence and uphold the highest standards of professionalism in service to public safety. PTI AB AS AS