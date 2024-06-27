ADGP visits injured cop at GMC hospital in Jammu, assures all possible help

Jammu, Jun 27 (PTI) Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Anand Jain, on Thursday visited the government medical college (GMC) hospital and enquired about the health of the cop injured in gunbattle in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

Three terrorists, suspected to be affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, were killed in a gunfight that lasted for more than six hours in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday. A policeman was also injured in the gunfight.

Jain visited the GMC hospital in Doda and enquired about the health condition of injured special grade constable Ashiq Hussain, police officials said.

Hussain, posted with sub division police officer (SDPO) Gandoh as the Personal Security Officer (PSO), sustained bullet injuries in the encounter in Bhaderwah sector of Doda district on Wednesday.

The ADGP assured all possible help from the police department and best possible means of treatment in the GMC, officials said. The doctors were requested to take care of the injured.

The ADGP wished for the constable's speedy recovery and assured him that all help would be provided to him.