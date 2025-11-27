Adhering to Cal HC order, WBSSC re-releases 'tainted' candidate list with additional details

Kolkata, Nov 27 (PTI) The West Bengal School Service Commission on Thursday published afresh a “comprehensive” list of 1,806 “tainted” candidates, who were previously marked as qualified for the posts of assistant teachers in the 2016 State Level Selection Test (SLST).
The list containing the names of candidates and their parents, the subjects they taught, roll numbers and dates of birth were uploaded on Thursday noon in adherence to a Calcutta High Court order, which directed the SSC to republish the names of “undeserving” teachers with comprehensive details of their identification.
The list, however, had no mention of the respective schools these “tainted” teachers were employed at for nearly the past decade.
Asked if these 'tainted' candidates were among those who sat for the fresh recruitment test in September 2025, an SSC official disagreed.
"We had earlier uploaded the same list of tainted teachers. But this time as directed by the high court, we have included the additional details to ensure full transparency," he said.
The Supreme Court had invalidated 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff, who had qualified in the 2016 SLST, stating that the entire selection process was "tainted and vitiated" beyond redemption.