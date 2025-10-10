Adhikari asks Mamata to prove corruption charges against Bengal CEO

Kolkata, Oct 10 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday called upon West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to prove her allegation that Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal is corrupt by October 13, or else it would be presumed that she was not telling the truth.

Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, also alleged that junior officers were appointed as Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) across West Bengal illegally, and urged the Election Commission to take action.

The chief minister was trying to intimidate the poll panel officials in the state as she is scared about the implementation of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by the EC, the BJP leader alleged.

The BJP has been alleging that West Bengal’s electoral rolls contained a large number of false voters who support the TMC, and the ruling party is scared that their names would be deleted during the SIR.

"Mamata Banerjee has hinted about irregularities against the CEO during her stints in various posts earlier. She has also claimed she has evidence of the conspiracy behind the SIR exercise. Let her provide documentary proofs by 5 pm on Monday.

Otherwise, we will assume she is peddling falsehood. We will assume she is afraid of the prospect of SIR and trying to intimidate EC officials to facilitate illegal voters," Adhikari said.

The BJP leader came to the CEO's office here to submit a memorandum demanding immediate action against "numerous anomalies" in the appointment of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) across the state.

Adhikari told reporters that Agarwal and several other IAS officers in the CEO's office belong to the West Bengal cadre and had worked under the state government in various capacities.

He said that if there are irregularities against Agarwal and other CEO officials earlier working under the direction of the CMO in various departments, these anomalies had been committed under the knowledge of the chief minister, but those were brushed under the carpet.

"It has come to my attention that many District Magistrates have appointed junior officers as EROs, bypassing senior WBCS executive officers, which is a clear violation of the ECI's guidelines. As many as 226 such appointments have been made," Adhikari alleged.

This malpractice undermines the integrity of our electoral process, he asserted.

Responding to the allegation, TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said Adhikari's statements only show the eagerness of BJP leaders to shield EC officials who are allegedly working to delete names of bonafide voters from the electoral rolls in the run up to 2026 assembly polls to help the BJP.

"Whenever polls approach, BJP leaders like Adhikari rush to shield officials handpicked by the BJP government at the Centre. They do this as they know the BJP cannot win votes fairly," he added.

Apparently referring to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal, Banerjee claimed an EC official overseeing the SIR exercise in the state "faces many allegations himself" and is "appointing corrupt officers".

"He himself is accused of corruption, and there is a conspiracy to cut votes under the pretext of SIR; I have the evidence," she claimed, adding, "I hope he will not betray the country and democracy." PTI SUS NN