Adhikari attacks WB govt over SC hearing in ED-IPAC case, alleges misuse of public funds

Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday attacked the Mamata Banerjee government over the Supreme Court hearing in the ED case linked to the I-PAC raids, alleging misuse of public money to shield corruption and gross misconduct by a person holding the office of chief minister.

Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal assembly, claimed the state government had engaged "costly lawyers" to contest the matter.

He alleged that while the government does not spend adequately on healthcare and infrastructure development, it was spending crores of public money to "endorse corruption" in the state.

"This is a classic case of misuse of public money to shield corruption and gross misconduct by a person holding the office of chief minister," Adhikari said.

Referring to the apex court's interim order, the BJP leader said the preliminary judgment had once again exposed what he termed the "corrupt bureaucracy" of the state.

He alleged that the court had stayed all FIRs lodged against ED officials, undermining the state government's actions against the central agency.

Adhikari further said that during Thursday's hearing, the ED had prayed before the Supreme Court for directions to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to act against senior police officers, including DGP Rajeev Kumar, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma and a deputy commissioner of police (South).

Escalating his attack, Adhikari alleged that "the entire people of West Bengal" had seen Banerjee "steal the green file" from the I-PAC owner's house and claimed she would now also be summoned over the alleged seizure of a mobile phone during the incident.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has not yet responded to Adhikari's allegations.

However, the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday afternoon said the party has "some information" related to the ED's searches at the Kolkata office of political consultancy firm I-PAC last week, and asserted that the matter would be pursued legally as the case unfolds.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the party would not comment on the "technical legal aspects" of the case, leaving that to its senior counsel, but maintained that the ED action was "politically motivated." The Supreme Court on Thursday termed the ED's allegation of obstruction by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in its probe and search operation at the office of political consultancy firm I-PAC as "serious" and agreed to examine if law enforcement agencies of a state can interfere with a central agency's investigation into any serious offence.

As it observed that larger questions are involved in the plea of the Enforcement Directorate which, if left undecided, will lead to "lawlessness" in one or the other state, the court also stayed the FIRs against the agency officials, who raided I-PAC in Kolkata on January 8 sparking a tense standoff with Banerjee.

The apex court also issued notices to Banerjee, the West Bengal government, DGP Rajeev Kumar and top cops on the ED's petitions seeking a CBI probe against them for allegedly obstructing raids at I-PAC premises. The matter was posted for further hearing on February 3.