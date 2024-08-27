Suvendu Adhikari threatens to stall Bengal, terms police action on protesters as 'brutal'

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday alleged that police resorted to "brutal repression" on the peaceful participants of the 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally in the city and Howrah and threatened to stall West Bengal if the "brutalities" by state administration was not stopped.

"Police is using water cannon on peaceful protestors at Santragachi, burst tear gas shells on the students at Howrah Bridge, lathicharged them at College Street. Please stop these brutalities immediately," the senior BJP leader told reporters.

Adhikari said, "If the police repression is not stopped immediately, We (BJP) will stall West Bengal tomorrow".

The organiser of the march Chhatra Samaj has said no BJP leader or leader of any other political parties will be in the forefront of their apolitical protest rally demanding ouster of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her alleged failure to ensure safety of women.

Police on Tuesday lathi-charged, used water cannons and tear gas to disperse agitators at Howrah Bridge's Kolkata end and near Santragachhi Railway station on Kona Expressway as protestors attempted to break through police barricades in an effort to reach the state secretariat, Nabanna.