Adhikari warns Mamata of legal action over coal scam allegation

Kolkata, Jan 14 (PTI) West Bengal's opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday warned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of legal action over allegations linking him to a coal smuggling case.

In a post on X, Adhikari claimed that the deadline given to Banerjee to respond to a defamation notice served by him had expired.

"Mamata Banerjee seems to be at her wits' end. The time given to Mamata Banerjee vide the defamation notice on my behalf has now expired, and being in a fix has prevented her from replying," he wrote on X.

He further alleged that the CM's accusation was fabricated.

"By her conduct, the chief minister has made it clear that her imaginary allegations pertaining to me being involved in a coal scam were a product of her insalubrious mindset," Adhikari said.

Warning of imminent legal action, he added, "Get ready to face legal consequences in court. Mamata Banerjee, now I will see you in court." Adhikari had on Friday served a legal notice on the CM, asking her to furnish evidence within 72 hours to substantiate her claim that he was involved in a coal smuggling case, failing which he said he would initiate both civil and criminal defamation proceedings.

There was no immediate reaction from Banerjee or the ruling Trinamool Congress to Adhikari's remarks.

The notice, sent through advocate Suryaneel Das, said Banerjee had on January 8 and 9 publicly linked Adhikari and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to an alleged coal scam while claiming to have evidence, but did not place any material on record.

Last week, Banerjee had alleged twice that the Election Commission was biased and acting under the instructions of Shah. She also accused central agencies of targeting TMC MPs and alleged that proceeds from an alleged coal scam were routed through Adhikari and BJP leaders to Shah. PTI SCH MNB